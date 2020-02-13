× The coldest air of the season arrives in time for Valentine’s Day

A strong low pressure area from the Great Plains brought a surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and heavy snow fell across north central Indiana Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Indianapolis received less than two inches.

An arctic cold front moved across the state Thursday and much colder air is on the way. We’ll feel the coldest air of the season with single-digit low temperatures for the next two days. The last three years we’ve had mild weather for Valentine’s Day with highs in the 50s . This year we’ll only have highs in the 20s with single-digit wind chill.

Temperatures will moderate over the weekend with highs in the 30s on Saturday and highs in the 40s on Sunday.

Temperatures tumbled Thursday afternoon.

Up to 5 inches of snow fell across north central i Indiana.

We have two inches of snow this month.

Lows will cool into the single-digits overnight.

We had mild weather for Valentine’s day for the last three years.

Expect a cold Valentine’s Day.

Highs will be well below average on Friday.