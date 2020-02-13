× Suspect in Broad Ripple pub shooting arrested in Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police in Michigan have a man in custody in connection with a shooting at a Broad Ripple pub that left a man dead.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Curtis Baker was arrested in Edwardsburg, Michigan on a preliminary murder charge.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 in the 6300 block of Ferguson street, just outside of Connor’s Pub. Medics transported 36-year-old Al Hayes to the hospital where he later died.

Family members say Hayes worked security at a few different bars in Broad Ripple. Witnesses say Hayes was trying to protect an employee before the shooting happened.

A probable cause affidavit states that the shooting happened after a group of men that were not regulars at the pub came in after hours. A witness claims one of the men shoved a female employee. That is when the witness says Hayes confronted the man and began to push them out the door.

A witness says she heard Hayes say “hell nah, y’all are not about to be hitting females up in here.” Another witness says the arguing escalated between Hayes and a man in a white t-shirt and he heard a gunshot. Another witness said she tried to provide medical attention, but the coroner said the wound was non-survivable, even if he would have gotten immediate medical attention at the scene.

Witnesses saw the man in a white shirt leave with a woman in a red vehicle. Police asked the public for help identifying her. When they found her, she told police that she met a man on Tinder and went to the bar with him. The court document says she knew the man only as “Derrick,” and did not have his phone number.

Phone records contradicted the woman’s story, as police found contact between her and the man they learned to be Curtis Baker. IMPD records turned up a photo of Baker that matched the likeness of the man in the white shirt at the bar. Witnesses were also able to identify Baker as the man that was at the bar the night of the shooting.