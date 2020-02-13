Silver Alert in effect for woman reported missing from Hope

LIVESTREAM | Countdown to Daytona: Daytona 500 storylines, including Logano-Keselowski spat after Clash
Posted 12:39 pm, February 13, 2020

HOPE, Ind.– Police in Hope are searching for a missing woman.

A Silver Alert is in effect for 57-year-old Donna Mitchell. Police say she’s 5’3″ tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Hope, which is 46 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Mitchell was last seen wearing glasses, a tan Carhartt jacket and blue jeans with a flower decal on the pant leg.

Police say she may be driving a maroon 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Indiana license place 902QAK. The vehicle’s front bumper is reportedly hanging on by a coat hanger.

Anyone with information about Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hope Police Department at 812-546-4015 or call 911.

