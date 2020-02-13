More snow falling Thursday with dangerously cold temperatures on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More snow currently rolling through central Indiana. INDOT has been out to keep plowing and treating the roads, but we've already had more than a dozen crashes just this morning. You'll definitely want to plan on taking it slow for your morning drive. We have over a hundred schools delayed or closed because of the weather today.

The severe weather is staying to our south today, but we do have the Winter Weather Advisory in place until 1 p.m. We will likely have difficult driving conditions until then.

Futureview shows that we'll have up to another inch of snow today; mainly this morning. This is heavy, wet, "heart-attack" snow, so be very careful and listen to your body when you're out shoveling.

Cold front is through, so for the second time in 2020 we are going to have single-digit overnight lows. Dangerous cold! Friday morning will be extremely cold so we could see school delays again.

Very cold for Valentine's Day with highs way below normal in the low 20s. We will be mostly sunny as high pressure settles back into control.

The weekend doesn't look too bad, all things considered. Very cold Saturday morning but highs will be pretty seasonable. The great news is that we'll be dry! Next chance for rain is Monday evening.

