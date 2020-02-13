× Man charged in deadly hit-and-run on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man is facing a felony charge in a deadly hit-and-run involving another man in a wheelchair.

The crash occurred on Jan. 10 just after 6 p.m. at East 30th Street and Bolton Avenue on the city’s east side.

Court documents show George Williamson was struck by a car while in a motorized wheelchair. When police arrived on the scene, they found Williamson lying on the ground in the eastbound lanes of 30th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no vehicles or other people at the scene, and no record of any driver calling police to report the incident.

Multiple car parts were found in the street, and investigators were able to use those to identify the suspect vehicle as a 2007-2013 Chevrolet Silverado. Investigators determined Williamson was hit from behind, propelling him into the eastbound lanes, where he was hit at least once more by a Chrysler Sebring. Parts from the Sebring were found at the scene as well.

Court documents show the suspect, 54-year-old Mosi Wallace, turned himself in the next day. Wallace told police he was in the nearest lane to the median when he “hit something.”

He said it was dark and rainy, so he couldn’t tell wheat he hit. He got out of his vehicle a bit later to check the damage, but did not call police or check back at the scene of the collision. Court documents show he later saw on social media that someone in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run in the area of his crash.

He told police where to find the truck, which hadn’t been driven since the incident. Officers were able to match parts from the scene to his truck, and he was arrested.

He faces one felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury.