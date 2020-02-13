Click here for school and business closings and delays

Hidden Heroes: Remembering NFL legend George Taliaferro

Posted 8:34 pm, February 13, 2020, by , Updated at 08:46PM, February 13, 2020
Data pix.

A highlight of this year’s Super Bowl was the NFL’s pre-game celebration that paid homage to its trailblazers and icons for its 100th season.

One of those trailblazers is a Hoosier, George Taliaferro.

Taliaferro is a National Football League legend. He’s the first black man to be drafted to the NFL. Before that, Taliaferro broke barriers in the halls and on the field of IU in Bloomington.

“George Taliaferro was not only one of the ten greatest football players ever at Indiana university, I would argue he’s one of the ten greatest men ever at Indiana University,” said Mark Deal, IU's assistant athletic director for alumni relations.

Taliaferro was a three-time All-American and the leading rusher on IU's 1945 Big Ten Championship team. Then in 1949, he helped open the door for the thousands of black athletes that have and will come after when he was drafted to the NFL.

“The impact of what he really did in terms of today’s football, you can’t even measure it,” said Taliaferro’s daughter, Renee Buckner.

Taliaferro was a man of many talents in the NFL. He played quarterback, running back, punted and even lined up on defense. Taliaferro spent seven years in the league and accumulated three Pro Bowl honors.

But it's what he did after his playing days that those closest to him say defined him.

Taliaferro returned to Bloomington to spend a career with the administration. He worked to advance opportunities for African Americans and other minorities.

“He wasn’t just in the president’s office trying to make sure that diversity happened at Indiana University, he was in the football locker room, basketball locker room, women’s sports, you name it,” Buckner said.

George’s biggest focus, however, wasn’t sports, but education.

“He was just adamant to the fact that our children needed to have guidance and support and education. And if adults don’t give that to them, where are they going to get it?” Buckner recalled.

If Taliaferro had a mission in life, it was to pave the way for those who came after him. Breaking down walls so others could follow. It’s a legacy that those currently at IU benefit from today

“We’re never going to let his story or his spirit die at IU,” Deal said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.