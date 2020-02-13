Click here for school and business closings and delays

Defendant in 2017 murder of prominent Indy doctor asks to withdraw guilty plea

Posted 5:21 pm, February 13, 2020, by , Updated at 05:23PM, February 13, 2020

Devon Seats

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One of the four individuals involved in the 2017 murder of a prominent Indianapolis doctor has informed the judge that he wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

Devon Seats submitted his request to the judge Thursday. A new hearing date is yet to be determined. 

In January, Seats had agreed to plead guilty to the murder of Dr. Kevin Rodgers and three counts of burglary.

The three other defendants accused — Ka’Ron Bickham-HurstTarius Blade and Nehemiah Merriweather — have previously agreed to plead guilty to three counts of burglary each.

“It takes a tremendous toll on the family. They’ve kind of gone through a lot throughout this entire process,” commented Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “I’m just heartbroken that they have to continue to go through this, but we’re always going to act in the best interest of the case, and we’ll move forward in whatever way the judge deems appropriate.”

