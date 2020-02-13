× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 61 ‘Philip Rivers Rumors & Roster Construction’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Now that the Los Angeles Chargers have officially announced they will not be resigning quarterback Philip Rivers, rumors that he could land in Indianapolis are heating up.

But does he make sense for the Colts?

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins weigh the pros and cons of signing Rivers, who has connections to Indy’s coaching staff.

The fellas also identify cornerstones on the roster the Colts have to build around and rank their top five positional needs this offseason.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play