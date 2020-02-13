Click here for school and business closings and delays

Chase for the Championship: Duke surges while Notre Dame, others look for signature wins

Posted 6:55 pm, February 13, 2020

While Duke and UNC delivered another thriller – the Blue Devils showed no sign of a letdown by topping a tough Florida State team at home.

The loss sent the Tar Heels spiraling down to the bottom of the conference.

N.C. State, Syracuse, Virginia, and Notre Dame need to record some big wins in the final stretch of the regular season to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolfpack may have the hardest road ahead – two games against Duke and a home matchup with Florida State.

While the Wahoos have four remaining road games – all against teams with losing conference records.

