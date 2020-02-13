Click here for school and business closings and delays

App helps detect vision problems in kids

Posted 10:24 am, February 13, 2020, by
Data pix.

Detecting vision problems in young children can be a challenge because they usually don't know what normal vision looks like. Now there is an app that can instantly identify unusual glares that could be a sign of 27 different eye conditions. Called Cradle, it scans photos already on your phone for white eye glares.

