Detecting vision problems in young children can be a challenge because they usually don't know what normal vision looks like. Now there is an app that can instantly identify unusual glares that could be a sign of 27 different eye conditions. Called Cradle, it scans photos already on your phone for white eye glares.
App helps detect vision problems in kids
