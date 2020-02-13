× Anderson Man faces several child porn charges after investigation

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man has been arrested and faces several child pornography charges after an investigation by authorities, according to Indiana State Police.

Andrew W. Riedner, 43, has been charged with five counts of felony disseminating child pornography and five counts of felony possession of child pornography images and videos depicting alleged children under the age of 12.

Police say the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant Thursday morning at an apartment in the 2800 block of Crystal Street in Anderson.

Riedner was not at the home at the time, but he was later located in Hamilton County and taken into custody with the help of local law enforcement, according to state police.

Riedner is being held at the Madison County Jail.

Anyone with information about a missing or exploited child should leave a tip on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST or 9-1-1.