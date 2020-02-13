Click here for school and business closings and delays

1 in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 100 block of South Sherman Drive in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available. 

