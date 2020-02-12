Winter storm to bring snow, rain and a wintry mix to central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. -- A Winter Weather Advisory for central Indiana means drivers need to be mindful of the conditions this afternoon and evening.

Depending on where you live, you could get snow, rain or a wintry mix of both. The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency is asking drivers to avoid traveling during the storm if possible.

However, if you do have to be out, take it slow, drive defensively and give plows plenty of room.

Tonight, we'll learn what local agencies are doing ahead of the storm.

