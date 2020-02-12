Click here for school and business closings and delays

Trump expected to attend Sunday’s Daytona 500 race in Florida

Posted 6:12 pm, February 12, 2020, by

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Daytona International Speedway is going to be a little more crowded than usual for the annual Daytona 500 on Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a flight restriction for Sunday indicating that President Donald Trump is expected to attend the NASCAR race. The U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for presidential security, also tweeted to fans that drones are prohibited within 30 miles of the race — a restriction put in place for presidential visits.

Trump is scheduled to spend part of the Presidents Day weekend at his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. The White House didn’t confirm his attendance at the race.

Trump last year praised retired driver Mario Andretti, reminiscing about a ride Andretti gave him in a race car for his reality show “The Apprentice.”

“I said, ‘Mario, get me out of here. I want to get out of this car,’” Trump recalled. “We went so fast. We literally — we covered four blocks in like a second.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.