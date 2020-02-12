Tracking a winter system; frigid cold air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Live Guardian Radar is quiet at home this morning but watching all of the active weather heading this direction from the south west. This system is bringing heavy rain to Dallas and snow to Wichita first this this morning. We will get accumulating snow out of this system but INDOT faces a difficult evening because the system will first give us rain, which would wash away any pre-treatment they try to put down ahead of the problems. If you can get home early this evening, I'd advise it. Roads will get worse and worse as the evening goes on and INDOT will be facing a battle to stay caught up. The Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect 1pm Wednesday and through 1pm Thursday. Indianapolis and our northern towns are included in this advisory as that is where we expect snow to be the main problem. South of the city, we could see snowflakes on the tail end of this system but mainly just rain for that area. Snow won't be completely finished until early Thursday afternoon but most of the accumulations will happen overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The highest snow totals will be near Kokomo where we could see up to 6 inches of snow when this is all said and done with. Crawfordsville, Lebanon, Zionsville, Carmel, Muncie will have heavy rain followed by2-4 inches of snow. Downtown Indianapolis will be dealing with rain for most of the evening rush hour but that'll transition to snow in the evening, totalling 1-3 inches. South of Greenwood could see some snowflakes Thursday but will mainly just get rain. We've had it pretty easy so far this winter. We're about 8 inches behind what we would consider 'normal' for seasonal snowfall. I'll still allow you to complain because this stuff is annoying and inconvenient no matter how you spin it. Frigid cold for Valentine's Day as we wake up in the single digits for only the second time this year. This Saturday is the first in two months that we don't have wet weather in the forecast! Now THAT you can't complain about!