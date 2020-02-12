Click here for school and business closings and delays

The Delphi Murders | An Interactive Timeline

Posted 2:52 pm, February 12, 2020, by
Data pix.

DELPHI, Ind. -- It’s been three years since the murders of 13-year-old Liberty German and 14-year-old Abigail Williams in Delphi, Indiana.

An investigation began on February 13, 2017 when family members reported them missing.

The search resumed in the morning, and their bodies were found around noon on February 14.

The case sparked national media attention and endless speculation as the killer remains on the loose three years later.

As of February 2020, authorities continue to hunt for the man responsible for the brutal killings of Abby and Libby.

View the comprehensive timeline of the events in the case has shocked and continues to baffle the nation:

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.