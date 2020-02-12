The Delphi Murders | An Interactive Timeline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. -- It’s been three years since the murders of 13-year-old Liberty German and 14-year-old Abigail Williams in Delphi, Indiana.

An investigation began on February 13, 2017 when family members reported them missing.

The search resumed in the morning, and their bodies were found around noon on February 14.

The case sparked national media attention and endless speculation as the killer remains on the loose three years later.

As of February 2020, authorities continue to hunt for the man responsible for the brutal killings of Abby and Libby.

View the comprehensive timeline of the events in the case has shocked and continues to baffle the nation: