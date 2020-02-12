Click here for school and business closings and delays

Terre Haute hair salon offering sensory-friendly haircuts for kids

Posted 6:14 pm, February 12, 2020, by
TEERE HAUTE, Ind. -- The Running With Scissors hair salon wants children with sensory issues to feel comfortable while they get their hair cut.

The experience can feel extremely overwhelming, so Running With Scissors started having sensory-friendly nights twice a week.

"To me, it's gratifying to be able to help the community," said Amy Auler, a stylist at the hair studio, "It's a non-judgmental zone, and we want everyone to feel welcome."

On sensory-friendly nights, the staff puts the music on low and gives out toys so children can feel calm and stress-free during their haircut. One parent said she was grateful for the opportunity.

"We take our kids so many places and they have meltdowns and people stare, and people judge you. They just look at our kids like 'what's wrong with them?' So to be able to come someplace where... they understand, where it will be quiet, won't be overwhelming for the kids. I mean it's an awesome idea."

