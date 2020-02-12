Some Hoosiers excited for snowfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind- Carmel saw some realtively heavy snow on Wednesday afternoon, but that snow soon turned to rain, and maybe surprisingly some Carmel residents were rooting for more of it.

“Bring more of it, we need it, we're missing it,” said Robert Fedorchak.

It’s been a relatively quiet winter, so a February snowstorm doesn’t sound as bad as you might think.

"We haven't had a lot of snow this winter so it’s not too bad, but I don’t like driving in it,” said Janey Carr.

Across the region, crews spent the day prepping the roads. The wet weather made it a challenge to lay down salt, and as the snow turned to rain, the roads turned into a slushy mess.

“We’re looking at a wide range. Our drivers are prepared to plow slush, plow snow, drop salt, whatever they need to do depending on what comes down," said INDOT spokesperson Mallory Duncan.

In anticipation for the storm, some people in Carmel made a special trip to the gas station, but not for their cars.

“I was kinda running a few errands and wanted to get a quick gallon of gas for my new snowblower, so hoping I get a chance to try it out tonight," said Bryan Avery. "We haven't really had a big storm so we’re kinda looking forward to hopefully a few inches anyways”

Some landscape companies are hopeful too. A few we’ve spoken with say they’ve had a slow winter and are ready to finally have some work.

“I think it’s just getting started," said driver Sam Myers as he filled up gas. "I think if everyone takes their time and just plays it safe, I think everyone will be perfectly fine.”