Silver Alert declared for missing 3-year-old Greenfield boy, his mother

Posted 3:21 pm, February 12, 2020, by , Updated at 03:29PM, February 12, 2020

Ahren Karl Barowsky (left) and Mary Barowsky (right) (Photos Provided By Indiana State Police)

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 3-year-old Greenfield boy and his mother.

Indiana State Police say Ahren Karl Barowsky and Mary Barowsky, 37, were last seen around 11 a.m. Monday.

They are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Ahren is described as standing 3’5″ tall, weighs about 40 pounds, has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red & white ball cap, a dark blue heavy coat and green pants.

Mary is described as standing 5’7″ tall, weighs roughly 130 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes. Police say she is driving a dark blue 2003 GMC Yukon with an Indiana license plate that reads FI7106.

Anyone with information on Ahren and Mary should contact the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department at 317-477-6000 or 911.

