Click here for school and business closings and delays

Police looking for help finding Indianapolis resident in Lake County murder investigation

Posted 4:52 pm, February 12, 2020, by

Photo//Lake County Metro Homicide Unit

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Lake County are looking for help finding a murder suspect they believe is an Indianapolis resident.

The Lake County Metro Homicide Unit said the murder happened in March 2019 in Gary, Indiana. 14-year-old Lavell Edmond and his mother Temia Haywood were murdered in their home.

One person, Darren “Duke” Taylor, has been charged in the murders. Police are still looking for a second suspect. The suspect is believed to be an Indianapolis resident.

The suspect has a distinct profile and appeared to have chin-length braids coming out of the right side of his hoodie as captured on surveillance video at the scene of the murders.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Detective Kris Adams of the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or Commander Michael Stewart at 219-755-3346. People can also email tips to mstewart@lakecountysheriff.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.