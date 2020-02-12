× Police looking for help finding Indianapolis resident in Lake County murder investigation

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Lake County are looking for help finding a murder suspect they believe is an Indianapolis resident.

The Lake County Metro Homicide Unit said the murder happened in March 2019 in Gary, Indiana. 14-year-old Lavell Edmond and his mother Temia Haywood were murdered in their home.

One person, Darren “Duke” Taylor, has been charged in the murders. Police are still looking for a second suspect. The suspect is believed to be an Indianapolis resident.

The suspect has a distinct profile and appeared to have chin-length braids coming out of the right side of his hoodie as captured on surveillance video at the scene of the murders.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Detective Kris Adams of the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or Commander Michael Stewart at 219-755-3346. People can also email tips to mstewart@lakecountysheriff.com.