Peapod to close Indianapolis facility, cease Midwest grocery deliveries

INDIANAPOLIS - Online grocer Peapod will cease operations in Indiana and two other states, closing a distribution facility on the east side of Indianapolis.

Ahold Delhaize USA, the parent company of Peapod, announced plans to close the Midwest division of its online grocery sales business. Delivery service will end on February 18th, 2020. In addition to the facility closure in Indianapolis, other facilities will close in Milwaukee, Chicago and two other communities in Illinois. No dates have been announced for these facility closures.

Ahold Delhaize USA expects the closures to impact around 500 employees in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. It remains unclear how many employees that includes in Indianapolis. Impacted employees will be able to apply for other jobs within the company.

With the closure of the Midwest division, Ahold Delhaize USA announced plans for Peapod to focus on its operations on the east coast. Peapod has been delivering groceries in the Chicago area for 30 years. The company became one of the first internet startups when it launched a website in 1996.