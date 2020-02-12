Click here for school and business closings and delays

New tech may stop McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking down

Posted 1:43 pm, February 12, 2020, by
Data pix.

It seems like when you’re really craving a McFlurry or a milkshake, McDonald’s ice cream machine is down.

It’s inconvenient—maybe even a little heartbreaking—but there may be a solution!

According to Business Insider, McDonald’s teamed up with a company called Kytch that developed new technology to help employees manage the machines.

The device can be added to existing machines to provide workers with important information about a breakdown. The device can correct minor malfunctions and make sure automated cleaning cycles run as scheduled.

The company first introduced the devices in May.

According to Business Insider, several locations across multiple franchisees are using the device. McDonald’s isn’t pushing locations to use it, however, the website reported.

The website reported that some Burger King restaurants have also implemented the measure.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.