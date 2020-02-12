New tech may stop McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It seems like when you’re really craving a McFlurry or a milkshake, McDonald’s ice cream machine is down.

It’s inconvenient—maybe even a little heartbreaking—but there may be a solution!

According to Business Insider, McDonald’s teamed up with a company called Kytch that developed new technology to help employees manage the machines.

The device can be added to existing machines to provide workers with important information about a breakdown. The device can correct minor malfunctions and make sure automated cleaning cycles run as scheduled.

The company first introduced the devices in May.

According to Business Insider, several locations across multiple franchisees are using the device. McDonald’s isn’t pushing locations to use it, however, the website reported.

The website reported that some Burger King restaurants have also implemented the measure.