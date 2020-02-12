LIVESTREAM | Countdown to Daytona: Drivers to face bright lights, fun questions at Daytona 500 Media Day
Click here for school and business closings and delays

LIVE BLOG: Wintry mix passes through Indiana

Posted 12:57 pm, February 12, 2020, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday for central and northern Indiana and will continue through 1 p.m. Thursday.

Roads will become slushy between 3-5 p.m. By 6 p.m., cold rain will be falling steadily in downtown through midnight. For counties to Indy’s north, this will primarily be all snow. Counties to the south of Indy will likely see only rain.

After midnight, colder air will likely force a transition from rain back to snow area-wide, which may cause issues for Thursday morning’s commute.

Here are a few resources:

Follow our live blog below for updates on the weather.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.