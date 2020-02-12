LIVE BLOG: Wintry mix passes through Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday for central and northern Indiana and will continue through 1 p.m. Thursday.

Roads will become slushy between 3-5 p.m. By 6 p.m., cold rain will be falling steadily in downtown through midnight. For counties to Indy’s north, this will primarily be all snow. Counties to the south of Indy will likely see only rain.

After midnight, colder air will likely force a transition from rain back to snow area-wide, which may cause issues for Thursday morning’s commute.

Here are a few resources:

