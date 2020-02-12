× Kokomo man faces charges for allegedly committing home improvement fraud in Miami County

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man is facing several charges after he allegedly committed home improvement fraud in Miami County.

Indiana State Police say they began an investigation in August of 2019 after receiving allegations that Dennis Sanders, 60, had repeatedly committed home improvement fraud.

The investigation found that on three separate occasions, homeowners in Miami County contacted Sanders after seeing his Ace Handyman add in a newspaper for home repair services. Sanders allegedly provided the homeowners with estimates, agreed to do repairs and took down payments for materials and work to be performed.

Police say in all three cases, the agreed upon work was not completed. ISP added that some of the tasks Sanders did perform were done with such poor craftsmanship that it made the homeowners’ original damage worse. The investigation also found that Sanders purportedly overcharged individuals, as well as suggested repairs to things that did not need to be fixed. Sanders is also accused of having caused damage to property in order to back up his claims of needed repairs.

Sanders allegedly scammed a total of approximately $14,000.00 in the three cases, according to state police.

He has been charged for corrupt business influence, two counts of home improvement fraud, three charges of theft and also a misdemeanor charge for home improvement fraud.

Police served the warrant for Sanders at the Howard County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

This is not the first time Sanders has been in trouble with the law for home improvement fraud. In July of 2019, Sanders was arrested for allegedly targeting senior citizens in a home improvement fraud scheme.

