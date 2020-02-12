Impress your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day with chocolate dipped treats at Kilwins on Mass Ave

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — In 1947, Don and Katy Kilwin opened Kilwins Candies and Gifts in Petoskey, Michigan. It began as mom and pop bakery and candy operation that everyone fell in love with. Now, there are 138 shops throughout the United States, known simply as “Kilwins.”

One of those shops opened almost exactly one year ago right here in in Indianapolis at 530 Massachusetts Avenue.

We’re taking a sweet trip to Mass Ave just in time for Valentine’s Day on this trip “In Your Neighborhood.”

“I actually had a job for 27 years and I left when my sister and brother-in-law opened this store because I love it,” said Diana Smith, Supervisor at Kilwin’s.

Now, life is sweet for Diana smith here at Kilwins. She tries at least one tasty treat every day—something she jokingly refers to as “The Kilwins Diet”.

And there is plenty to choose from.

“People love our fudge, our chocolates and especially our ice cream,” Smith said.

They’ve got 32 flavors of ice cream: Everything from classics like chocolate and mint chip to colorful fan favorites like Superman. They even hand-make their waffle cones.

Head over to the freezer to grab quarts of ice cream to go or one of their tasty ice cream cakes.

“We have 6 different flavors of the ice cream cakes,” Smith said. “We have 2 different sizes: a 6-inch and 10-inch and those are always for sale.”

But if you really want to impress your Valentine…

“We will take special orders on dipped strawberries. We can do white chocolate, milk chocolate and dark chocolate,” she explained. “We’ll do pre-orders on those and they can pick them up whenever they like.”

Down to the wire and shopping at the last minute? No worries! You can grab-and-go with a pre-made bag of treats or boxes of chocolates in various size options ranging from 2 ounces all the way up to family size.

No visit is complete without stepping up to their glass case full of tasty items like caramel apples, bear claws and turtles and other specialty chocolates.

“We make all of the fudge making here. We make all of the caramel. We do all of the brittles, the barks, and the caramel corn here,” said Smith.

For a real treat, check out their chocolate dipped indulgences, featuring everything from Twinkies, pretzels, s’mores and Oreos—dipped in dark, milk or white chocolate.

We even got to help make some of the dipped Oreos during our visit, thanks to manager and chocolatier, Sean Montgomery.

“We dip them in caramel first. Let them cool. Throw them in some milk chocolate and sprinkle with some sea salt,” Montgomery explained.

Four Things You Need to Know About Kilwins:

Kilwins got its start in 1947 when Don and Katy Kilwin opened a mom and pop bakery and candy operation in Petoskey, Michigan. Nowadays, there are 138 locations throughout the United States. The Indianapolis location opened in March 2019 at 530 Massachusetts Ave Suite #110.

Many of their sweet treats are handmade right in the store, including their caramel, brittles, barks, dipped treats and fudge. Plus, if you buy 2 full slices of fudge, you’ll get a third one free!

Kilwins is also known for ice cream. They offer 32 different flavors, including seasonal flavors. They also have shakes, malts, floats, hot chocolate and ice cream cakes.

They also have a variety of sugar-free chocolates, brittle, taffy, ice cream and two types of sorbettos

For more information about Kilwins, check out their website by clicking here.

