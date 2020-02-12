Click here for school and business closings and delays

Historic Ayres Clock Under Repair

Posted 2:40 pm, February 12, 2020, by , Updated at 02:42PM, February 12, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana Landmarks removed the historic Ayres Clock from downtown Indianapolis for repairs.

This is the second round of repairs for the 84 year old clock. The first round took place in 2016. A fundraising campaign raised $60,000 for repairs. During those repairs, Indiana Landmarks noticed that the bronze exterior of the clock was in poor condition and leaking. Indiana Landmarks hopes these repairs will keep the clock running for years to come.

Indiana landmarks hopes the clock will return to the corner of Washington and Meridian in time for the holiday season. Every Thanksgiving eve, a bronze cherub appears on the clock, signaling the beginning of the holiday season.

