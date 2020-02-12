Hancock County prosecutors begin criminal charges for overdoses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. -- The prosecutor in Hancock County is now filing charges against people who overdose. And the Greenfield Police Department is working with him on this.

Prosecutor Brent Eaton says if police respond to an overdose and there is probable cause, that person would be arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

As the criminal case proceeds, Eaton’s office will offer treatment through a post conviction agreement.

They have already charged one person.

His office and the Greenfield Police Department hope this will stop the revolving door and save lives.

This story will be updated. Catch Kelly's full report tonight on CBS4.