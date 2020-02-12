× Rain, sleet, snow mix will change to accumulating snow overnight

A Winter Weather Advisory continue for central Indiana through 1 p.m. Thursday. Rain will continue this evening along and south of I-70 and a rain/sleet/snow mix continue north of I-70. Up to a half-inch of rain will be likely before the mixed precipitation changes to snow. Light snow will continue through Thursday morning and accumulation is likely. The heaviest snow will accumulate north of I-70. South of I-70, accumulation amounts will be less than an inch. All of central Indiana will have icy roads Thursday morning.

Much colder air will move behind this next system and we’ll end the week with the coldest temperatures in four weeks for Valentine’s Day.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for central Indiana.

Rain will continue this evening.

A quarter in of rain is likely Wednesday evening.

Rain changes to snow overnight.

Snow is likely after Midnight.



Heavy snow is likely by 3am.

the heaviest snow will fall north of I-70.

Lows will fall into the 20s overnight.

Snow will continue through the morning rush hour.

High will be in the 30s Thursday.

Expect a cold Valentine’s Day.