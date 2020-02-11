× Wayne County Health Department monitoring health of traveler to China

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Health officials in Wayne County are monitoring the health of a person who recently traveled to China.

The monitoring comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls for Americans returning from the Hubei province, the center of the outbreak, be required to undergo 14 days of quarantine. Others returning from elsewhere in China will be allowed to self-monitor their condition for a similar period.

The Wayne County Health Officer said the individual will be monitored daily for 14 days for symptoms of novel coronavirus. Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC says the risk of widespread transmission of the disease in the United States is low.

“The risk of contracting the flu is much greater than any risk from novel coronavirus in our country, but we are taking every step possible to ensure that our community stays healthy,” r. David Jetmore said.

Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:

Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing.

Close personal contact such as touching or shaking hands.

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Fecal contamination on rare instances.

The health department said the best way to protect oneself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is: