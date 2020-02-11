Tracking wintry mix and frigid temperatures with a winter storm on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tracking a very active map this morning but we have dry air in place so most of that won't be a problem in central Indiana. We have had reports of a few flurries in our southern counties but expect that to wrap up before the busiest of the morning commute. Isolated slick spots are possible but we'll save the widespread problems for Wednesday evening. The heavy rain stays south and I even saw a report from overnight of a mudslide in eastern Kentucky.

Temperatures Tuesday will feel a lot like they did on Monday as we climb to a couple of degrees above average with only a light breeze so no significant wind chill factor. We've got the light and isolated mix this morning but mainly looking dry for the day ahead. Take advantage of this since the rest of the week looks messy.

Temperatures tonight will drop to 27 degrees which will prime surfaces for accumulating snowfall.

We'll have no problems from the weather department for Wednesday morning's commute, but a wintry mix will be moving in as early as lunchtime. While we'll see minor issues for school dismissals, the main impacts will be felt during Wednesday evening's rush hour. Some impacts may continue to be felt Thursday morning as light snow is expected to continue.

More specific snow totals will be rolling out by this evening's newscasts, but right now our confidence is highest in saying that the highest snowfall totals will be Kokomo and north. South of Indianapolis will have primarily a rain event with a dusting of snow possible. Indianapolis and north should be anticipating at least 2-3 inches of snow. Because of the very sensitive placement of a freezing line across our area from this storm, totals and changeover times are subject to (dramatic) change. Continue to monitor forecasts closely and don't put off Valentine's Day shopping any longer. Tuesday truly is your best option.

Friday is Valentine's Day and it will be cold. In fact, we'll drop into the single digits Friday morning with a below average high of just 23 degrees during the day. In 2020, we have only dipped to the single digits one other time so this will be a shock to the system!