Search expanding for 6-year-old South Carolina who disappeared after getting off school bus

CAYCE, S.C. — Law enforcement agencies have expanded the search for a 6-year-old girl who disappeared Monday.

Faye Marie Swetlik, a first grader at Springdale Elementary School, was last seen in the Churchill Heights neighborhood in Cayce.

The girl’s family said she got off the school bus and made it home safely. Around 3:45 p.m., the family noticed she was missing and called police, according to WYFF.

More than two dozen volunteers are looking for the girl. The search started around 5 p.m. Monday.

Faye has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt.

Police are asking homeowners with doorbell and surveillance cameras to review their footage to see if they see the girl.

Officers will go door to door and stop cars in the neighborhood to ask drivers if they’ve seen anything that could aid in the investigation.

A tips hotline has been set up at 803-205-4444.