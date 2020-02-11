Richmond police save man from roof of burning home

Photo// Jeff Lane from Kicks 96

RICHMOND, Ind. — A person was saved by police officers after a home caught on fire in Richmond Tuesday morning.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to the 100 block of South 11th Street near downtown Richmond just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found two houses on fire.

Before fire crews could arrive, the department said an officer with the Richmond Police Department rescued a victim that was trapped on the roof. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The victim’s condition was unknown as of the time of this report.

The department said it appears the fire spread to a second house. The department was able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.

