CPD chastises suspected thief for buying Dairy Queen with stolen credit cards

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police took some not-so-subtle jabs at a woman suspected of stealing credit cards and paying for her Starbucks coffee and Dairy Queen lunch on Tuesday.

The Columbus Police Department (CPD) posted on Facebook in an effort to get the public’s help in finding a female suspect who allegedly stole a wallet with credit cards and went on an $800 shopping spree at Target in January.

Police sarcastically said in the post, “We totally understand that racking up over $800 on a credit card that doesn’t belong to you can make you thirsty. This probably explains why you stopped for some Starbucks and used the stolen card again before you left the store.”

CPD followed up by saying, “If you would like to swing by and talk to our detectives about how you then used that stolen credit card to purchase lunch at Dairy Queen after you finished at Target I’m sure they would love to hear all about it. They are great listeners, you know.”

In all seriousness, if anyone knows the identity of the woman or have any information about the case, please call CPD Detective Ryan Linneweber at 812-376-2600.

Police said tips and information can be left anonymously.