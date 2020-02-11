Police chase in Jackson County ends in Indianapolis man’s arrest

Posted 7:15 pm, February 11, 2020, by

Photo//Jackson Co. Indiana Sheriffs Dept

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man faces preliminary charges after police say he tried to flee officers after robbing a Home Depot.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said the chase began after a deputy noticed a vehicle disregarding a stop sign, not using a turn signal and not having its headlights on. When the deputy tried pulling the driver over, the department said the driver, later identified as Joe Alford, turned into a bank’s parking lot and took off.

Police claim the Alford went over the curb into a restaurant’s parking lot and tried to go through a ditch before getting stuck. The department said Alford tried running, but the deputy along with a Jackson County reserve officer apprehended him.

Deputies searched Alford’s wrecked vehicle and claim they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia. The department said they also found more than $700 worth of tools stolen from Home Depot.

Alford was arrested on a warrant out of Marion County along with preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot, theft, reckless driving, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while never receiving a license, leaving the scene of an accident and criminal recklessness.

