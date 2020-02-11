National 211 Day focuses on raising awareness for local 211 services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Today is National 211 Day aimed at educating people about the services 211 provides.

Indiana 211 specifically serves the entire Hoosier state. On any given day, the staff makes hundreds of referrals, connecting Hoosiers with the resources and information they need.

“In the last 18 months we've made 330,000 referrals,” Catherine McNaughton, interim state director for Indiana 211. “That's about 570 referrals a day across the state, and we average anywhere from one to two referrals per person or per phone call — so, there [are] over 300 people calling into 211 on a daily basis.”

Indiana 211 helps with a variety of services when it comes to health and human services.

“Sometimes folks don't have enough money to pay their rent or maybe they have enough money to pay their rent but not their electric bill — where do you start?” explains McNaughton. “You can start with 211. Give us a call, and we're going to make a connection to a service provider that can help with electric service payments.”

According to 211’s website, the service refers callers to services that “provide food, clothing, mental health and addiction help, health care, housing and utility assistance, education, family aid, and much more.”

McNaughton points out the service helps so many people who just need someone to turn to in times of a crisis.

“Homelessness is one of the top needs in Indiana so, ‘Where can I sleep tonight? It's pouring rain,’” mentioned McNaughton. “So, people call in, and we can help make that connection to them — connection to the homeless shelter and maybe call ahead to find out how much room is there.”

“We can also help to find transportation to get them there,” she continues. “People call and there is this need for help for assistance, and we're there for them.”

Here’s how you can contact Indiana 211:

Dial 2-1-1 or 1-866-211-9966 (Available 24/7)

Text your ZIP code to 898-211 (Available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

For more information, click here.