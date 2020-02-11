× Officer-involved shooting reported by Lawrence police following northeast side pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Lawrence police are responding to an officer-involved shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of 56th Street & Old Colony Road in Indianapolis.

According to police, one suspect was shot by officers.

The suspect is now en route to an area hospital.

Lawrence police confirmed that no officers were injured.

The incident was reported within the I-465 loop, just west of the on ramp.

Police originally reported shots were fired at officers and has since been retracted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.