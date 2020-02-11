× Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 41 – Vaping Dangers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The CDC’s most recently released numbers regarding vaping-related lung injuries show over 2,700 cases, and at least 60 deaths in 27 states. In Indiana, recent data shows at least 62 confirmed cases resulting in five deaths.

A recent report filed by CBS4’s Problem Solvers revealed the staggeringly high number of teens that are vaping at school.

The numbers are alarming, and researchers at Purdue University are trying to get the word out about the dangers of vaping. In a recent publication issued by Purdue Extension, educators highlight the dangers of the liquids used in vape products, how e-cigarettes work, and how teens are hiding their vaping devices.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Dr. Deb Spoerner from Purdue’s School of Nursing about the recent publication, the dangers of vaping, the alarming number of vaping-related lung injuries and deaths, and some tips on how to quit.

