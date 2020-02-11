Court docs: Deadly crash in Bargersville caused by drunken driver

Posted 5:06 pm, February 11, 2020, by , Updated at 05:16PM, February 11, 2020

Tina Isley

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.– A Morgantown woman was allegedly drunk when she caused a deadly head-on crash, court documents show.

Tina Isley, 49, faces one count of causing death when operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent (ACE) of .08% or more.

The crash occurred just after midnight on Jan. 11. Police were called to State Road 135 and West Division in Bargersville on a report of a crash involving two vehicles. The caller said a man in a car wasn’t moving, but a woman had gotten out of the other vehicle and appeared uninjured.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and found the man was entrapped in his car. The victim, Robert Shirley, was pronounced dead not long after.

Isley reportedly  told the deputies at the scene she had been drinking, according to court documents. She was taken to Methodist Hospital to be evaluated. Officials say she was slurring her speech and she seemed to be having trouble recalling what happened. She agreed to a blood draw.

Court documents show Isley’s results came back with a blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) of .144%. The test was negative for any drugs.

A reconstruction team determined Isley’s Jeep crossed left of center, causing a head-on collision with Shirley’s truck.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.