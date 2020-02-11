× Coroner: Foul pay not suspected after man found dead at Delphi’s Trailhead Park

DELPHI, Ind. – The coroner says no foul play is suspected after a man’s body was found at Delphi’s Trailhead Park on Sunday.

The Delphi City Police Department was dispatched to the park along Old SR25. The caller advised there was a man lying on the ground near a vehicle.

Officers arrived at the location and found the man. Carroll County Coroner Kristin Enoch was called to the scene. The man was identified as 69-year-old Gary Moore. The coroner says his cause and manner of death will be determined by an autopsy scheduled for today, but at this time no foul play is suspected.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.