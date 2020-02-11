Bill introduced in Illinois that would ban drivers from pumping their own gas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois drivers would no longer pump their own gas under a bill under consideration in the state legislature.

Lawmaker Camille Lilly (D-Oak Park) is the sponsor of House Bill 4571. The proposal would create the Gas Station Attendant Act and mandate that no gas may be pumped at a gas station in Illinois unless a gas station attendant does it, reports WGN.

The bill had its first reading on Feb. 5 and was then referred to the House Rules Committee. It still has several hurdles to clear in the legislature.

If passed, it would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

New Jersey is currently the only state where drivers aren’t allowed to pump their own gas. The state cited fire safety as the reason behind its law. Oregon, which has a similar measure, passed an exemption in 2017 allowing drivers in rural and low-population areas to pump their own gas.

While hiring attendants would create more jobs, the cost would like be passed on to consumers who are already paying a higher gas tax in Illinois, WGN reported. Lilly has not yet commented on her reasoning behind the bill.