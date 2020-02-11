Alternative metal band Deftones announces downtown Indianapolis summer show

Posted 3:42 pm, February 11, 2020, by

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 17: Chino Moreno of The Deftones performs live for fans during the 2014 Big Day Out Festival at Western Springs on January 17, 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Jason Oxenham/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Alternative metal giants Deftones are hitting the road this summer and have planned a stop in downtown Indianapolis.

Tour producer Live Nation said the multiplatinum, Grammy® Award-winning band will headline Deftones Summer Tour 2020 with special guests Gojira and Poppy.

Deftones’ frontman Chino Moreno said, “We’re super excited to have Gojira spending the summer with us, and Poppy will be a really fun addition as well. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. It’s been a minute.”

The tour will land in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday, August 27 at The Amphitheater at White River State Park.

Tickets go on sale to Friday, February 14 at 1:00 p.m. at Deftones.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Deftones Summer Tour 2020. For information on presale offers, visit CitiEntertainment.com.

More on the Deftones from Live Nation:

Deftones have released eight studio albums to date and have sold over 10 million albums worldwide. The band consists of vocalist/guitarist Chino Moreno, guitarist Stephen Carpenter, keyboardist/samplist Frank Delgado, drummer Abe Cunningham, and bassist Sergio Vega.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.