Alternative metal band Deftones announces downtown Indianapolis summer show

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Alternative metal giants Deftones are hitting the road this summer and have planned a stop in downtown Indianapolis.

Tour producer Live Nation said the multiplatinum, Grammy® Award-winning band will headline Deftones Summer Tour 2020 with special guests Gojira and Poppy.

Deftones’ frontman Chino Moreno said, “We’re super excited to have Gojira spending the summer with us, and Poppy will be a really fun addition as well. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. It’s been a minute.”

The tour will land in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday, August 27 at The Amphitheater at White River State Park.

Tickets go on sale to Friday, February 14 at 1:00 p.m. at Deftones.com.

