A Winter Weather Advisory means accumulating snow for central Indiana

We’re carefully watching a new weather system that will move in Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued effective from 1 p.m. Wednesday through 1 p.m. Thursday. A rain/sleet/snow mix will develop Wednesday afternoon and continue into the evening. Up to a half-inch of rain will be likely before the mixed precipitation changes to snow. Light snow will continue through Thursday morning and some accumulation is likely. The heaviest snow will accumulate north of I-70. South of I-70, accumulation amounts will be less than an inch. All of central Indiana will have icy roads from Wednesday through Thursday.

Much colder air will move behind this next system and we’ll end the week with the coldest temperatures in four weeks for Valentine’s Day.

Our seasonal snow is well below average.

We have not has much snow this year.

