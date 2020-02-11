30,000 bees stolen from Colorado farm

Posted 4:57 pm, February 11, 2020, by

NORTHGLENN, CO (KCNC) — Thieves stole 30,000 bees over the weekend from Karl’s Farm Dairy in Northglenn, Colorado.

The owners said 30 hives were stolen on Saturday with more than 1,000 bees per hive.

The estimated value of the stolen hives is $15,000.

The beekeeper rents the property and pays rent in honey.

“If somebody took those bees and didn’t know much about beekeeping it’s a very good chance that those bees are now gone,” said Shannon Sublette, whose family owns the property.

The property is closing in March for redevelopment. It was one of the last remaining undeveloped parcels of land in Northglenn.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Northglenn Police Department at (303) 450-8897.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.