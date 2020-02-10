× ISP: Miami County man arrested for alleged child molestation

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a man for the alleged molestation of a 12-year-old girl in Miami County on Monday.

ISP said around 11:15 a.m. on February 10, an arrest warrant was served for Titan James Kaiser, 25, of Macy on charges of child molestation.

The arrest was the result of an ISP criminal investigation that began in June of 2019.

According to ISP, detectives received information that a 12-year-old girl had possibly been molested at a Miami County home on June 22.

Police said evidence gathered during the investigation indicated that Kaiser had allegedly committed sexual acts on the girl.

On Monday, police served Kaiser with a Miami Circuit Court arrest warrant that alleges two felony charges for child molestation.

Kaiser was arrested and taken to the Miami County Jail.