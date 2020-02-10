IMPD investigates homicide in Fountain Square

Posted 11:08 am, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 05:40PM, February 10, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are investigating a homicide in Fountain Square.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Olive Street on a report of a “person down” just after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Police found a man's body lying in a vacant lot between two homes. He was identified as 38-year-old Robert Buskirk. The coroner said he died from gunshot wounds.

Early on, the reason for the killing remains a mystery.

"Our homicide detectives are on scene trying to figure out what took place," said IMPD officer Aaron Hamer.

Neighbors who live in the adjacent homes reported hearing a half dozen gunshots overnight, although the body wasn’t discovered until several hours later.

"It’s still really a shock. It’s hard to respond to something like this. It’s a shock," said Lane Dunagin.

The investigation comes just two days after police investigated a double shooting in Fountain Square. Two people were shot at a home in the 1900 block of Orange Street around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police believe the weekend shooting was a domestic incident.

While the two crimes aren’t connected, neighbors admit they are alarming because in recent years there has been a lot of development in the neighborhood.

"It’s very concerning. This neighborhood has been up and coming and you see a lot of new homes being built around here," said Dunagin.

So far no arrests have been made.

While neighbors insist the violence won’t stop them from renovating homes around Fountain Square, they do hope the crimes come to a quick end.

"It’s been a weekend of concerning activity and you hope it goes away again," said Dunagin.

Anyone with information on the death can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

