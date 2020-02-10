Eminem performs at Oscars, confounding some viewers during this year’s ceremony

Posted 12:03 pm, February 10, 2020, by

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Eminem performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD — Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a song medley at the 92nd Academy Awards, and it appeared it was just another compilation of songs in movies that have had an impact.

But then … Eminem came on stage to perform “Lose Yourself” and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Although those at home seemed torn. Some took to Twitter to praise the performance and some were shaking their heads as to why he was there.

Either way, it was a moment.

Eminem himself took to Twitter to explain. “Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @The Academy,” he wrote, adding, “Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”

“Lose Yourself,” from the movie “8 Mile,” won the 2003 Academy Award for best original song, but the rapper did not attend that year’s ceremony.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.