Decatur Elementary Learning Center hires third-party company after 4 staff members develop serious illnesses

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Parents whose students go to Decatur Elementary Learning Center are concerned after administrators said four staff members developed serious illnesses in the last two years.

The superintendent, Matthew Prusiecki, sent a message to let parents know that the district contacted third-party companies to investigate if the staff members' illnesses are linked in any way to school facilities. Those companies are ACT Environmental and pH2, LLC.

Of the four employees, two of the them work at Blue Academy while the other two work at Gold Academy. Prusiecki said he could not give any more details about their serious illnesses due to privacy concerns.

"There is no danger. There is no event or any type of indicator there is an unsafe environment," said Prusiecki.

Prusiecki explained this is all speculation right now. He said the school district does its own testing and everything came back normal. He felt it was still necessary to have an outside group conduct objective analysis.

"Instead of just playing the guessing game and or assuming things, we wanted someone to come in and do the due diligence and find out if there is one or not," he said.

He claimed there are no signs of danger to the well being of students or staff.

Some parents were still concerned on Monday. Three of Kristi Blake's kids attend Gold Academy.

"I think it is kind of scary. We don’t know what exactly it is going on here," Blake said. "I am not going to feel that ease until all of these questions are regarded."

pH2, LLC, a safety and health consulting firm, is the group investigating these concerns. The school district said the company will test a number of areas, including the water and air. Those results are expect by the end of the semester.

pH2 also released a statement on Monday declaring it has no information to indicate anyone in this community is at risk in general.

To determine potential risk here, pH2 will follow established federal protocols. Everything that

is being done now is strictly preventative and precautionary, in order to determine if any issues

do exist. The next step is to go through the proper channels to get the medical and information

releases so that we can proceed with the assessment. As we continue with this process, we will

provide updates to inform the teachers, staff, and the community. Furthermore, in the near future

we expect to provide a toll-free number to call and report concerns at the schools.

Prusiecki stressed no students prompted this investigation.

"We are doing this really to follow up on concerns from staff," he said.

A spokesperson for the Indiana State Department of Health said the agency did get a call from someone concerned about illnesses at this campus. ISDH has reached out to the person for more information.

School officials said if you still have concerns, please give their administration office a call.