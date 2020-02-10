Columbus SWAT raid yields 2 dealing arrests, seized narcotics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- A raid by the Columbus Police Department (CPD) SWAT Team resulted in the arrest of two people for dealing narcotics early Saturday morning.

According to police, members of the CPD SWAT Team served a search warrant at a home on the 1200 block of California Street around 4 a.m. on February 8 after an investigation of narcotics activity in the area.

Police observed a large number of people visiting the residence and motion-activated security cameras outside of the residence during the investigation leading up to the raid.

During the service of the warrant, CPD SWAT seized methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and two handguns.

Jamontrae D. Bennett, 25, and Paige E. Hawksworth, 26, both of Columbus, were arrested as a result of the raid.

Bennett and Hawksworth were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and face preliminary charges including dealing cocaine and marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

Officials noted that the CPD SWAT Team includes officers from the CPD and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, and the investigation remains ongoing.