× Bartholomew County traffic stop leads to 2 arrested on multiple charges

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people on multiple charges including drug possession after a Saturday traffic stop.

Police said around 11:07 p.m. on February 8, deputies stopped a vehicle in the 9000 block of Friendship Drive.

The driver and passenger were respectively identified as Tori Adams, 32, and James Perkins, 38, both of Elizabethtown.

According to police, sheriff’s deputies observed a digital scale with white residue, and a K-9 unit also detected the presence of narcotics.

Police found marijuana, a syringe and prescription medication that didn’t belong to Adams or Perkins.

Adams told police she had methamphetamine and paraphernalia on her person.

Police said the owner of the prescription medication was contacted and was unaware that the medication had been stolen.

Deputies also contacted the person who was registered on the license plate renewal sticker, and they were also unaware that the renewal sticker had been stolen.

Adams was arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail. She faces preliminary charges including theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

Perkins was arrested on preliminary charges including two out of county warrants and was taken to a different facility, according to police.