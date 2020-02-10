Andretti Autosport to honor John Andretti with #CheckIt4Andretti sign on race cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Popular IndyCar and NASCAR driver John Andretti was laid to rest last week, but his legacy will live on.

Andretti Autosport announced Monday that all cars will carry a #CheckIt4Andretti logo throughout the upcoming season.

#CheckIt4Andretti was the late race car driver’s awareness campaign to get people to undergo screening for colon cancer.

Andretti disclosed in 2017 that he’d been diagnosed with colon cancer. It relapsed in 2018 and 2019 after several rounds of treatment.

Andretti, who died Jan. 30 at the age of 56, was a member of one of racing’s most famous families. His father was Aldo Andretti, the twin brother of legendary driver Mario Andretti. He was the older brother of Adam Andretti and first cousin to Michael and Jeff Andretti.

His long career included stints in IndyCar, NASCAR, CART, IMSA GTP and the Rolex Sports Car Series. He was known for his philanthropic efforts locally, including the annual “Race for Riley.”

From Andretti Autosport:

In an effort to honor and spread the word about colon cancer as John did, all Andretti cars will carry #CheckIt4Andretti all season long.